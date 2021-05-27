Cancel
Minorities

Can Harvard Keep Discriminating Against Asians?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court will decide whether to consider an admissions case. Harvard University discriminates against Asian Americans on the basis of race. That much is pretty well established. The only question now is whether the Supreme Court will take up Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and follow the ancient (i.e., 2007) wisdom of Chief Justice John Roberts: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

