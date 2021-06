Riot Games said recently that it would look at cutting away some of what it called the “systemic mobility” present currently in League of Legends. Players may recognize the problem by a different term known as “mobility creep,” but the result is the same with champions have access to too many kinds of movement options they wouldn’t normally get that are granted through runes and items on top of their abilities. As for the timing for when these changes will come through, Riot said to look for them “in a few patches.”