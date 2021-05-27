IFC Snags Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” For U.S.

"The venues may be full but I sing for him, Mom." Gaumont has unveiled the first trailer for a strange new biopic titled Aline, also known as Aline Dieu! or Aline: The Voice of Love. This is a film about the life of famous Canadian singer Celine Dion, but because they couldn't figure out how to do it with her name, they decided to change her name to something else - Aline Dieu, which just translates to "Aline God" in French. It's also premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Out of Competition section next month, but has no US release date yet. Directed by and starring Valérie Lemercier as Aline. It's described as "a tribute film and not a caricature film," supposedly, though this trailer makes it seem a bit like a caricature. Aline, a girl from Quebec, has a golden voice and music producer Guy-Claude has big plans for her. This also stars Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vezina, and Pascale Desrochers. I'm not sure what to make of this, it doesn't really look that bad but something seems off with all of this footage.