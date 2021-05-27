Cancel
IFC Snags Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” For U.S.

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIFC Films has scored an early deal for the North American rights to “Robocop” and “Starship Troopers” helmer Paul Verhoeven’s new erotic nun period thriller “Benedetta”. The purchase comes ahead of the film’s premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and the movie has drawn interest from a number of...

www.darkhorizons.com
