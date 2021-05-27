Cancel
USD/HKD retreats after the strong Hong Kong export and imports data

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/HKD pair retreated slightly after the strong trade numbers from Hong Kong. The data showed that Hong Kong’s exports rose by 24.4% while imports rose by 25.2%. The US will publish the latest GDP and initial jobless claims on Thursday. The USD/HKD price declined to the lowest level since...

BusinessFXStreet.com

Euro tilts higher after strong Eurozone inflation data

The price of crude oil rose to the highest level in more than two years after OPEC raised its demand forecast and after the members agreed to slow their supply forecasts. Brent, the international benchmark, rose by 3% to $71.34 while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $69. Russia and Saudi Arabia said that while demand is rising, there were still coronavirus concerns that hindered them from raising supplies further. They agreed to continue with their plan to slowly increase production in July. The prices will today react to the latest estimate of US inventories that will be published by the American Petroleum Institute (API).
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as dollar, yields firm on strong U.S. data

* U.S. manufacturing activity picked up last month. * Stocks hover near record highs on rebound bets (Recasts, adds comment, and updates prices) June 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday retreated from a near five-month high scaled in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields firmed on the back of robust manufacturing data.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks lead Asia higher on upbeat U.S. data, currencies slip

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities reverse course, slip from 19-month high * Indonesia's May inflation at highest in 5 months * South Korean won, Indian rupee weaken By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped more than 3% on Wednesday, with sentiment across Asia lifted by a pick up in U.S. manufacturing, but the region's currencies came under pressure as the data boosted the dollar on rising bets for policy normalisation. The South Korean won and Indian rupee led losses among Asia's emerging currencies as investors now look ahead to U.S. jobs data this Friday for further signs of a strong recovery that could engender further talk of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. In the Philippines, consumer and real estate stocks led the wider market to their highest level in nearly three months, as curbs in the national capital region were relaxed. "Philippine stocks are getting a boost from some foreign buying after being shunned for most of second quarter after strict lockdowns were re-imposed," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist - Philippines, at Dutch-bank ING. Philippine stocks are the region's worst performers but they have been rising since May 26 as the number of coronavirus cases decline, leading to hopes that restrictions will ease soon. Stocks are up 6.2% so far this quarter. The peso, however, weakened 0.3%, after the Nikkei reported that the Philippine central bank governor said the bank is open to "doing more" monetary easing. Indonesian shares rose more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end, even as data showed annual inflation in May accelerated to its highest since December. Thai stocks reversed course to slip 0.2%, losing their 19-month peak scaled earlier after the government promised additional fiscal stimulus. The Indian rupee depreciated 0.6% ahead of the central bank policy meeting this Friday. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep the interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment on liquidity, as the country suffers a devastating second wave of the pandemic that has locked down most of the country. Overnight, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May furthering signs that the recovery was strong. While strong U.S growth is a boon for the global picture, it has also raised talks of the Fed having to scale back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the U.S. central bank's reassurances of a continued dovish stance. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming policy meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.451% ** Consumer and real estate firms top gainers in Manila ** Malaysia's Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence ($1 = 31.1400 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0729 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.25 -5.9 <.N2 0.46 5.47 1 25> China.
Chinafroggyweb.com

Budapest names streets at planned Chinese university after Uyghurs, Hong Kong

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – The liberal opposition mayor of Budapest announced on Wednesday he would rename streets in the Hungarian capital near a planned campus of a Chinese university to commemorate alleged human rights abuses by Beijing. One street will be named after the Dalai Lama, exiled spiritual leader of Tibet,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Euro eases after weak German data, risks deeper pullback on strong US labor figures

The Euro dips further on Wednesday following a strong upside rejection on Tuesday that left a bearish daily candle with long upper shadow. Fresh weakness was helped by a significant drop in German retail sales (Apr -5.5% vs -2% f/c), while increased optimism about accelerating US economic recovery (investors expect upbeat results from US ADP/NFP labor reports; increased activity in US services sector and further fall of weekly jobless claims) would prompt the Fed for earlier than expected policy changes that would provide strong support to the US dollar and accelerate liquidations of larger Euro longs.
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD retreats toward 0.7200 amid renewed USD strength

NZD/USD is falling for the second straight day on Wednesday. US Dollar Index extends rebound beyond 90.00 following the weak start to the week. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book. The NZD/USD pair closed in the negative territory on Tuesday and extended its slide...
StocksBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Bourse May Reverse Wednesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 350 points or 1.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just shy of the 29.300-point plateau although it's likely to recover for Thursday's trade. The global forecast for...
RetailForexTV.com

Australia Retail, Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release April numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and retail sales, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Retail sales are expected to rise 1.1 percent on month, slowing from 1.3 percent in March. The trade surplus is pegged at A$7.9 billion, up from A$5.574 billion a month earlier. In March, imports rose 4.0 percent on month and exports fell 2.0 percent.
MarketsDailyFx

Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook

USD/CNH rates have experienced a more significant technical breakdown than their EUR/CNH counterpart. In general, more weakness in USD/CNH is good for risk appetite, regardless of EUR/CNH price action. Falling US Treasury yields and elevated US equity markets reinforce a market narrative hasn’t been favorable for the US Dollar. PBOC...
Worldinvezz.com

USD/CHF struggles to find direction after weak Swiss GDP data

The USD/CHF pair was little changed after the latest Swiss GDP data. The Swiss economy contracted by 0.5% in the first quarter. The retail and manufacturing sectors rebounded in April and May, respectively. The USD/CHF pair was little changed on Tuesday after the relatively disappointing Swiss GDP data. The pair...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD rebounds above 0.7750 after US data

AUD/USD rises into the positive territory during the American session. US Dollar Index drops into the negative territory near 89.70. Upbeat data releases from US failed to help USD gather strength. The AUD/USD dropped to 0.7730 area during the European trading hours but reversed its direction with the greenback coming...
Foreign Policytrentonian.ca

China 'exporting their authoritarianism overseas' through Canadian institutions, Hong Kong advocate warns

OTTAWA — Chinese authorities have been “exporting their authoritarianism overseas” by infiltrating democratic institutions in Canada and elsewhere as a way to stifle criticism of the Communist state, one expert told parliamentarians on Monday. In testimony before the House of Commons special committee on Canada-China relations, Cherie Wong, executive director...
Businessactionforex.com

USD Retreats As A Long Weekend Comes To An End

The USD tended to weaken against a number of its counterparts yesterday, yet the situation may change as a long weekend in the US due to Memorial Day comes to an end. Given the acceleration of inflation the market’s attention turns to the employment market which consists the other half of the Fed’s mandate, with May’s employment report coming to the epicenter of attention on Friday. Before that, though traders may keep an eye out for other employment data such as the ADP employment figure for May and the weekly initial jobless claims figure, both due out on Thursday, while the ISM PMI figures for May will provide a view on the expansion of economic activity in the US today and on Wednesday. Fed officials in the near past had repeatedly stated that they expect the inflationary pressures in the US economy to remain transitory in nature and any planned speeches starting with Fed Vice Chair Quarles and Board Governor Brainard are expected to be closely watched for any hints regarding the Fed’s intentions.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

South Korea's won, Taiwan dollar lead Asian currency gains with focus on US data

BENGALURU (June 1): South Korea's won and Taiwan's dollar gained further ground on a broadly weaker greenback on Tuesday, leading Asia's other emerging currencies higher as investors look to upcoming U.S. data and speeches for clues on the Federal Reserve's thinking. Asia's stock markets also largely kicked off June on...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

Caixin’s China Manufacturing PMI Climbs in May to Highest in 2021

(Yicai Global) June 1 -- A widely watched private survey of manufacturing activity in China rose for a second month in a row in May to the highest mark so far this year, despite surging raw material prices as demand recovers. The Caixin purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing rose to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT this Tuesday. The index is anticipated to retain its strong levels and hold steady at 60.7 in May, pointing to robust expansion in the manufacturing sector. Given that the Fed looks more at the labour market and inflation than growth, investors will keep a close eye on the Employment and Prices Paid sub-component.
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Booming internet sales point towards strong 2021-2025 LLDPE demand growth

ONLINE SALES accounted for 19% of all retail sales in seven industrialised countries in 2020, up from 16% the year before, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Year-on-year online sales growth numbers by country in 2020 included 59% in Australia, 46.7% in Britain and 14.6%...
StocksBusiness Insider

Little Movement Anticipated For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, adding almost 25 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just shy of the 3,625-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday. The global forecast for...