Was Wednesday a historic day for the movement towards clean energy?

invezz.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch court orders Shell to cut carbon emissions by 45% by 2030. Exxon loses at least two board seats to activist hedge fund Engine No. 1. Chevron shareholders endorse a proposal to further cut emissions. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM), Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX), and Royal Dutch Shell (AMS: RDSA)...

invezz.com
Energy IndustryWNCY

Top U.S. oil industry lobby sets greenhouse gas disclosure template

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The biggest U.S. oil and gas trade association on Thursday released new industry guidelines for energy companies to report greenhouse gas emissions, in a bid to address the sector’s carbon footprint. The American Petroleum Institute, which includes Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, said the framework aims...
Energy Industrysouthfront.org

The Insurgency Against Big Oil

Written by Dr. Binoy Kampmark. While Australian politicians languish in a world blotched by climate change scepticism and fossil fuel love-ins, global oil and gas companies have been shaken. Three titans of oil fame – Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron – faced a range of decisions in May that promise to dramatically shape their future operations. The point is not negligible, given that this triarchy produced, between 1988 and 2015, 5% of total global scope 1 and 3 emissions.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Chevron has no plans to shrink conventional energy business

U.S. oil major Chevron Corp CVX.N has no plans to shrink its oil and gas business for wind and solar energy unlike some rivals, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said on Thursday, amid pressure from shareholders to lower carbon emissions. The company said it would invest some $3 billion into...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Shell urged to drop appeal over landmark climate ruling

LONDON – A Dutch activist group that won a legal battle against Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L over its climate strategy has urged the company to ditch its appeal and hold joint talks on how to reduce its emissions, according to a letter seen by Reuters. A court in The Hague...
Industrythe-orator.co.uk

Propane Market Share, Trends and Growth Opportunities with Leading Participants – Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corp. and More

The Global Propane market is forecast to reach USD 112.83 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Propane, an organic compound, was discovered in 1857 by Marcellin Berthelot, the French chemist. The compound is produced as a by-product of two other processes, petroleum refining, and natural gas processing. While processing natural gas, it requires removal of propane, butane, and large amounts of ethane from the raw gas for preventing condensation of its volatiles in natural gas pipelines. In addition to that, this compound is also produced in a limited amount by oil refineries as a by-product of cracking petroleum into heating oil or gasoline. In regards to its features, it is an odorless and colorless gas. It undergoes combustion like other alkanes. Its combustion is cleaner as compared to unleaded gasoline or coal. Propane per BTU production of CO2 is as low as natural gas. It burns hotter as compared to diesel fuel or home heating oil due to the very high hydrogen content. Thus, certain advantages of this fuel over coal or unleaded gasoline is one of the mentionable factor boosting the growth of the sector.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Big Oil CEOs See Possibility of $100 Oil

(Bloomberg) -- The bosses of some of the world’s biggest oil companies said crude prices are likely to keep rising because a lack of investment will curtail future supply. The chief executive officers of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE joined major commodity traders and banks in predicting that oil could go as high as $100 a barrel, although they also said volatile markets could drive prices back down again.
Stocksinvesting.com

Oil & Gas Stocks Lifted as Crude Hits Multi-Year Highs

Investing.com – Shares of integrated oil companies as well as downstream operators were gainers in Wednesday’s premarket trading as crude prices scaled new highs. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were up 0.5%-1% while Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), BP (NYSE:BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDSa) gained 1.5%-2.5%. Crude oil...
StocksForbes

Is A Correction In The Cards For Clean Energy Fuels Stock?

Clean Energy Fuels stock (NASDAQ: CLNE) has rallied by almost 9% over the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 which is down by about 2% over the same period. While CLNE’s increasing focus on expanding its environmentally friendly renewable natural gas business and its partnership with big oil companies have been a big driver of its stock price gains over the last few quarters, the recent rally is driven partly by increasing interest from Reddit investors, who have been piling into small and mid-cap stocks with relatively high levels of short interest. So will Clean Energy Fuels stock continue its rally over the coming weeks and months, or is a correction looking more likely?
Energy IndustryLeduc Representative

Armstrong-Homeniuk: Clean energy potential

Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA. I have some very exciting news to share with you. A major company is building a $1.3 billion net-zero emissions hydrogen facility in the Heartland. I am thrilled Air Products sees the clean energy potential, as well as the innovative and intelligent workforce that can only be found in Alberta. I also want to thank our provincial government for its contribution of $15 million from the Technology Innovation Emissions Reduction fund. Initiatives like this will be critical to our economic recovery.
Trafficspglobal.com

BP's Looney touts oil price resilience under energy transition strategy

Current price of around $75/b is 'sustainable' in coming years. BP to continue approving oil projects despite IEA net-zero report. BP's core cash generation from its oil and gas business will remain resilient to oil prices below current levels in the coming years even as the company moves away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, CEO Bernard Looney said June 22.
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Australian parliament approves $1.8 B oil refinery subsidies

Australia’s parliament has approved plans to pay Viva Energy Ltd and Ampol Ltd up to A$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion) to keep their struggling oil refineries open to protect the country’s fuel security, Energy Minister Angus Taylor said. Under the plan announced in May the government agreed to top up earnings...
Energy Industryconvenience.org

Shell Accelerates Sustainable Initiatives

MINETY, England—Royal Dutch Shell has accelerated its alternative and renewable energy initiatives, the New York Times reports. For example, a Shell subsidiary called Limejump is managing a huge battery site in the English countryside that supplies electricity when winds or clouds slow the flow of renewable electricity. Limejump is just...
Energy IndustryPosted by
CNN

Meet Uganda's clean energy pioneers

From cooking fuel alternatives to solar power innovations, brilliant minds are rising to the challenge of solving age-old issues across the East African nation, while carving a clear path to a sustainable future.
Trafficnewsbrig.com

Oil may hit $100 a barrel amid volatility, say energy CEOs

Benchmark oil prices could hit $100 a barrel and price volatility could also grow due to lower investments and the energy transition, the heads of top energy companies said on Tuesday. “There is quite a chance to reach $100, but we could see again in the coming years some lows...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Big Oil CEOs Join Traders, Banks in Predicting Higher Oil Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The bosses of some of the world’s biggest oil companies said crude prices are likely to keep rising because a lack of investment will curtail future supply. The chief executive officers of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc and TotalEnergies SE joined major commodity traders and banks in predicting that oil could go as high as $100 a barrel, although they also said volatile markets could drive prices back down again.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

An inconvenient truth — clean energy requires minerals

The Biden administration’s 100-day supply chain review shines a spotlight on the urgent need to produce more critical minerals from U.S. mines. This review includes useful directives to expand geologic studies to identify new critical mineral deposits, evaluate existing mine wastes as valuable sources of critical minerals, and increase the nation’s mineral processing capacity. However, it fails to focus on the main reason why we are so reliant on China and other adversaries for key minerals — the glacially paced and litigious federal permitting process.