Tallahassee, FL

City of Tallahassee

Posted by 
Tallahassee, Florida
Tallahassee, Florida
 14 days ago
City Service Changes for Memorial Day Holiday

The City of Tallahassee’s administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 31. Following are schedule changes for the week of May 30 to June 5 for solid waste customers living inside the Tallahassee city limits, StarMetro and the Animal Service Center.

Solid Waste

During the holiday week, all residential customers will receive service one day later than their regularly scheduled service. This includes garbage / recycling and yard waste / bulky pickup, which will impact red week customers:

  • Monday customers ► Tuesday, June 1
  • Tuesday customers ► Wednesday, June 2
  • Wednesday customers ► Thursday, June 3
  • Thursday customers ► Friday, June 4
  • Friday customers ► Saturday, June 5

Garbage and recycling containers should both be rolled to the curb for pickup by 6:30 a.m. on collection day, with both containers returned to the home no later than the day after collection. To look up collection dates for specific addresses, please visit Talgov.com. For more information, visit Talgov.com/YOU or call 850-891-4968.

StarMetro

StarMetro, the City's mass transit system, will change its operations for the holiday. On Monday, May 31, fixed routes will operate on a Sunday schedule with no night service. Dial-A-Ride will operate on a normal schedule, and call center hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, including current health safety protocols, visit Talgov.com/StarMetro or call StarMetro at 850-891-5200.

Animal Service Center

The Animal Service Center will be closed on May 31. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, June 1, with the center opening at 10 a.m. for appointments only. Customers needing more information, including photos of animals available for adoption and to report lost and found pets, may visit Talgov.com/Animals or contact the Animal Service Center at 850-891-2950.

City Animal Control will be available for emergency situations only on Monday, May 31, and can be reached via the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800.

Contact Information

Alison Faris, Communications Department, 850-891-8533

ABOUT

Tallahassee is the capital city of the U.S. state of Florida. It is the county seat and only incorporated municipality in Leon County. Tallahassee became the capital of Florida, then the Florida Territory, in 1824. In 2019, the population was 194,500, making it the 8th-largest city in the U.S state of Florida, and the 126th-largest city in the United States.. Tallahassee is the largest city in the Florida Big Bend and Florida Panhandle region, and the main center for trade and agriculture in the Florida Big Bend and Southwest Georgia regions.

