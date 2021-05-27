I still plan to mask up

To mask or not to mask? That is the question — not only mine, but just about everyone else’s, too. The confusion about the necessity of masks came from the very government agency that is supposed to make sense of these things, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over a week ago, the CDC announced dramatic changes in the way we live these days: People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice physical distancing in virtually any indoor or outdoor setting.