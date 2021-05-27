New Trailer: Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”

"Scarers are out, jokesters are in!" Disney has unveiled the first full trailer for Pixar's Monsters at Work, their new animated launching arriving on Disney+ this summer. This is a direct sequel to Monsters Inc, the original 2001 movie, and is only the second TV series based on a Pixar movie after Buzz Lightyear of Star Command from 2000. Six months after the events of the original movie, the power plant now harvests the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis. Tylor Tuskmon, an eager & talented mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team, dreams of working on the Laugh Floor alongside Mike and Sulley. Of course, Billy Crystal and John Goodman are back as the voices of Mike and Sulley. The new voices include Ben Feldman as Tylor, Mindy Kaling as Val, Lucas Neff as Duncan, Alanna Ubach as Cutter, and Henry Winkler as Fritz. As a big fan of the original Monsters Inc and anything Pixar makes, I'm all for this series, even if it does look a bit more "made-for-TV" than their usual work. But still! It should be fun times at M.I.