Drake was honored Sunday night (May 23) at The Billboard Music Awards with Artist of the Decade. His son, Adonis, joined him on stage where he accepted the award. I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took ‘cause, to be really honest with you, I don’t really quite understand it myself. I just know that I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong, but tonight, for once, I’m sure as hell we did something right.