Tampa, FL

IBEX announces new 365 experience

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBEX announced this week a value-added service to bring together exhibitors and visitors online throughout the year with IBEX 365. The new digital platform gives the highly qualified IBEX audience of marine professionals a resource for product development and innovation through the website, email newsletters, and social media platforms. IBEX, celebrating its 30th Anniversary, returns September 28-30, 2021 to the Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, Florida.

