Originally published as a San Luis Obispo Police Department Facebook post – “San Luis Obispo, CA— San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti, a 12-year veteran of law enforcement, was shot and killed Monday while serving a search warrant at an apartment on Camellia Court, off Margarita Avenue near South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. The suspected shooter was identified as Edward Zamora Giron, 37, who was found dead following the incident. Detective Steve Orozco was injured and transported to Sierra Vista Hospital, where he was treated and released Monday evening. He is expected to fully recover from his injuries.