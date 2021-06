Thank you for your interest in the 4th Annual “Addie’s GRACE Walk” in honor of World Clubfoot Day. The Lodge at Brady’s Run Park will be hosting this year’s event on June 13, 2021 with registration starting between 9:15-10am. Registration is $35 for adults and $15 for children 8 and under. We ask that all children that plan on attending are registered. Registration includes a Team Shirt and participation in the day’s events. Food Trucks and Vendors will be available to purchase lunch and all kinds of yummy treats after the walk. All proceeds raised upon registration and during our raffle will go to the non-profit organization "MiracleFeet". Over the course of the last three years, we have been able to donate $15,000 to this wonderful cause!