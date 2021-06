Video calls have become a familiar way of life for a lot of people ever since the pandemic hit. Zoom is still the most popular or at least most-mentioned of the video conferencing apps but Google Meet has also cornered a part of the market. While you could already change your background in the desktop version, you had to make do with whatever is your actual background on the Android app version. Well, finally Google is bringing that feature to the mobile version of the video meeting app to help users customize their background during calls.