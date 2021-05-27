Mixed emotions on my birthday

Some time ago, TheatreSquared co-founders — and husband and wife — Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford paid tribute to the men who lost their lives on D-Day by visiting Utah Beach in France. There were 4,414 Allied deaths confirmed from the battle, while the total number of estimated casualties is around 10,000. The site was of particular import to the couple because it was where Herzberg’s father, Art — a private in the 90th Infantry Division, Third Army — landed on June 6, 1944, fighting his way from boat to beach, surrounded by immeasurable violence, carnage and death. Herzberg says she grew up hearing her father’s stories about the war, but it was on that visit when the idea to honor her father and the men he fought alongside in a play first crystallized. That play would become “My Father’s War,” written by Ford, and first produced by TheatreSquared when it was still a fledgling theater company in 2009.