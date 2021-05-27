Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Mixed emotions on my birthday

Herald Community Newspapers
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday is my birthday, and I must confess that I’m approaching it with mixed feelings. I’m not afraid of getting older, because there are only two choices. I’m extremely grateful for my beautiful family, and all the love and respect they give me throughout the year. But the state of the world around me is unsettling, and it’s hard to ignore if you care about the future of this planet.

www.liherald.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Emotions#Mixed Feelings#Hard Feelings#Happy People#Beautiful Things#The U S Congress#House#Democrats#The Democratic Party#Assembly#Ways And Means Committee#Love#Friends#Politics#Afar#Deliberate Denial#Widespread Death#Print#Numerous Republicans#U S Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
Related
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

‘Memories and emotions’

MARSHALL — It may have been a solemn occasion, but Marshall area community members were definitely willing to come back to traditional Memorial Day observances Monday morning. After a year without the annual program, a good-sized crowd of people gathered at Memorial Park to honor U.S. soldiers who gave their...
Pennsylvania StateChronicle-Telegram

Column: 51 lies I've learned by my 51st birthday

Look, I don’t want to get all dramatic here but … today is my birthday. All my life I’ve been a birthday donkey. I would start telling people weeks ahead of time, then proceed to remind them regularly, then do a countdown to the big day. But I’m telling you...
Lisbon, CTPosted by
The Day

Facing the emotions of mask repeal

I had long looked forward to the day when I could go about my routine business without strapping on a surgical mask. It would mean no more walking into stores and having my eyeglasses fog up. Sometimes, after two or three attempts at wiping away the condensation, the glasses would remain clear, or at least functional. But on other occasions I had to resort to walking up and the down the aisles half blind.
ReligionThe Jesuit Post

The Problems With White Jesus

The following is an excerpt from The Spiritual Work of Racial Justice: A Month of Meditations with Ignatius of Loyola, a new book by TJP contributor Patrick Saint-Jean, SJ. As much as it pains me, I cannot escape the fact that Christianity was the cradle in which racism grew. Centuries ago, the church rationalized land theft from indigenous peoples and the enslavement of Africans with the belief that God was on the side of white Christians. In fact, the church taught, God had destined white people to remake the world in their own image. The theology that would one day be titled “Manifest Destiny” was already at work, as white Christians soothed their uneasy consciousness with their belief in their own God-given exceptionalism.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
107 JAMZ

My Emotional Visit to the George Floyd Memorial

On Tuesday, May 25th, it had been a year since the murder of George Floyd in front of the Cups Food store in Minneapolis, Minnesota. I still have not watched the full video, as it was painful enough to see the clip of this man on the ground calling for his deceased mother. There can be no greater pain than knowing in your heart that you are about to die and you can't do anything about it.
Sex CrimesOdessa American

ESTRICH: About critical race theory

As a longtime professor, I find it quite strange that an academic approach that has been discussed for at least as long as I’ve been teaching is only now making its way into the political debate. Just last week, former Vice President Mike Pence, in an effort to reclaim his...
PoliticsBuffalo News

Letter: GOP has morphed into a bunch of loyalists

When I gave four years of my life to serve this country, including one year in a combat zone in Southeast Asia 50 some years ago. I took an oath to “protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic.”. Obviously this doesn’t pertain to the Republicans of...
U.S. PoliticsThe Sanford Herald

LETTER: The party of Reagan is dead

“The Second Amendment is not about hunting, it's not about recreation, it's not about sports. [It’s] about maintaining, within the citizenry, the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary.” [Rep. Matt Gaetz, 5/28/21]. The efforts at a Jan. 6th Commission — a bipartisan investigation...
NFLMiami Herald

Fox News declines to air ad about Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

Fox News declined to broadcast an ad Sunday about the violence that law enforcement members faced as they tried to stop the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to the creators of the political commercial. "We couldn't have fathomed in our wildest imaginations that even a Fox News...
Fayetteville, ARfreeweekly.com

One Voice For Many: ‘My Father’s War’ an emotional tribute

Some time ago, TheatreSquared co-founders — and husband and wife — Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford paid tribute to the men who lost their lives on D-Day by visiting Utah Beach in France. There were 4,414 Allied deaths confirmed from the battle, while the total number of estimated casualties is around 10,000. The site was of particular import to the couple because it was where Herzberg’s father, Art — a private in the 90th Infantry Division, Third Army — landed on June 6, 1944, fighting his way from boat to beach, surrounded by immeasurable violence, carnage and death. Herzberg says she grew up hearing her father’s stories about the war, but it was on that visit when the idea to honor her father and the men he fought alongside in a play first crystallized. That play would become “My Father’s War,” written by Ford, and first produced by TheatreSquared when it was still a fledgling theater company in 2009.
PoliticsThe Day

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not the real problem

Yes and no to S.E. Cupp's May 28 opinion, "Marjorie Taylor Greene pollutes the Republic,” (May 27). Yes, Greene is a walking pollutant and double yes, "the Republican party is also a scourge" but no, MTG is not really the problem. Remove her and another reality challenged Trump wannabe fills the void. MTG represents Georgia's 14th congressional district where 75% voted for Trump. What and who is MTG without the support of these 75%?
Congress & CourtsPost Register

Opinion: Why don't Republicans want Jan. 6 investigation?

Apparently, there will be no bipartisan commission to investigate the failed takeover of the U.S Capitol that occurred on Jan. 6. I cannot understand why Republicans in the U.S. Senate would not want to know the facts surrounding the attempted coup. Only six Republicans joined the Democrats in the vote...
PoliticsKeene Sentinel

I'd be a Republican if it weren't for the Republicans

In an 1927 interview with the Harvard Crimson, Swarthmore College philosophy professor J.H. Holmes said he had spoken with Mahatma Gandhi about the Indian leader’s views of Western religion. “I like your Christ,” Gandhi told him, “but not your Christianity.” During Gandhi’s lifetime, many in India embraced the teachings of Christ, but they did not see Christ-like examples lived by their British rulers — and thus saw no need to convert to the Christian faith.
MinoritiesLucianne.com

Washington Post reporter troubled by 'racist legacy' of some birds

According to The Washington Post, it's hunting season for cancel culture and its latest targets are "racist" birds. The Post ran an expansive report on Thursday, titled "The racist legacy many birds carry," focused on the "birding community," which apparently is having a difficult debate "about the names of species connected to enslavers, supremacists and grave robbers." "Corina Newsome is a Black ornithologist, as rare as some of the birds she studies," Post environmental justice reporter Darryl Fears began his piece, noting she was hired to "break down barriers" at the Georgia Audubon nature preserve. "But overcoming those barriers will be daunting.
Presidential Electionthreepercenternation.com

Mike Lindell’s “Absolute 9-0” Is Undeniable…THIS IS HUGE!

The left is still holding on to the belief that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the two most unpopular presidential candidates beat President Trump in a landslide. We all know that it is a farce and thankfully we have some warriors on our side still working hard to expose it. One of those people is MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell as he has rolled out some amazing documentaries exposing the rampant voter fraud.
Public HealthRadio NB

FOX News Rundown Extra: A COVID Origin Cover Up?

There’s been a cascade of renewed questions lately about where COVID came from. The Wuhan lab leak theory, vigorously disputed by some top scientists early on, is now part of an intelligence review launched by President Biden. There are also allegations that an origins probe was stonewalled in the State...
Religionchurchofchristborger.com

From the mouth of Babes

“When it’s thundering, that’s just God bowling.”. “When it’s lightening, that’s God taking pictures.”. Perhaps many of us have heard these as children from our parents trying to comfort us. While their intentions were good, the doors were opened for more errors. I remember hearing a little girl refer to...