Gap Home will sell exclusively on Walmart's website from 24th June.
The new brand will feature a wide range of more than 400 products. US home furnishings market grew significantly amidst the pandemic. Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) said on Thursday it will soon start selling a new line of Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) branded products. The fashion retailer is committed to diversifying its business, starting with a new brand that will focus primarily on home products, which will be available to buy exclusively on Walmart’s website from next month.invezz.com