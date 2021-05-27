Gap Home will sell exclusively on Walmart's website from 24th June.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,702,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.