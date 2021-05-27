Go Behind-the-Scenes of Windstar Cruises’ Latest Cruise Ship Enhancements

There’s nothing quite as fascinating as witnessing the stretching of a cruise ship, and Windstar Cruises’ Star Plus Initiative has been a remarkable process to see firsthand from start to finish. In its simplest form, the lengthening of Star Breeze, Star Legend, and Star Pride is not unlike the crafting of a limousine. Each ship is cut in two down the center and pulled apart, then a prefabricated midsection is inserted and fastened into place. But the enormous scale of it all is just astonishing, and being able to experience each stage — from personally sailing on one of the motor yachts prior to its stretching; visiting the shipyard for the initial cut, separation, and insertion; and now seeing the completed product — has a wonder worth sharing.