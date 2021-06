MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s track & field team finished fifth at the UMAC Outdoor Championships, totaling 93 points for the two-day event. The College of St. Scholastica won the team title with a total of 219 points. The Saints were followed by the University of Wisconsin-Superior, who took second with 144 points. The University of Northwestern was third with 120.5 points, followed by Martin Luther College with 94.5 points. Minnesota Morris trailed slightly behind the Knights with 93. Rounding out the team scores were Bethany Lutheran College in sixth (64 points), Crown College in seventh (28 points), and North Central University in eighth (one point).