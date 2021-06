The share price of cinema chain AMC surged again as it announced its army of new Reddit investors will get free popcorn.Stock in the world’s largest cinema chain soared more than 120 per cent on Wednesday to reach a new high of more than $70 before falling back slightly.The company’s stock market success has been boosted by retail investors from the popular WallStreetBets Reddit board, and has seen its share price increase by 1,100 per cent in 2021.And AMC says that 80 per cent of the company is now owned by more than 3.2m retail investors.Now AMC is reaching...