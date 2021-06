A video captured the moment a man on a flight to Nashville was taken down by attendants and passengers after trying to break into the cockpit shouting: “Stop the plane”.The Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles made an emergency landing in New Mexico on Friday following the incident involving the unnamed man, as reported by CNN.Several passengers took videos showing the man on the floor of the plane being held down by a number of people as his hands were bound.This was our view from the 3rd row right after the @Delta attendants and passengers apprehended the person who attempted...