Epson EcoTank ET-8550 printer review

By Matthew Richards
Digital Camera World
 5 days ago
Most of us don’t want to buy and run two printers, one for documents and one for photos. The Epson EcoTank ET-8550 makes a good job of both, with an ink line-up that’s an ideal compromise for both tasks. It’s essentially an upsized A3+/13-inch version of the cartridge-free A4/8.5-inch ET-8800 and runs on exactly the same ink tanks and replacement 70ml bottles. Competing with likes of Canon’s PIXMA G650 ‘MegaTank’ A4/8.5-inch printer, it has similarly low running costs but the Epson printers are much more expensive to buy, so it takes longer to get your money back.

The Sigma fp L’s tiny body does bring some handling issues and places a lot of reliance on external accessories – not least its optional clip-on EVF – and while the new phase-detect AF system is great for stills, the video AF remains slow and unreliable. But what this camera can do, with both stills and video, is remarkable at this price. This is a proper little cine camera – and how many of those can also shoot stills at the highest resolution of any full frame camera on the market (alongside the Sony A7R IV)?