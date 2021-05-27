Epson EcoTank ET-8550 printer review

Last week’s column on home printing brought some good emails this week. Here’s one from Mac: Your current column on printers hit my last nerve. I would love to see you do an expanded column on the trap you are in when you purchase a Hewlett Packard printer and must use its cartridges for the rest of your life. Without getting in trouble with HP, how can I get out of purchasing its genuine cartridges at $125 for the set and use generic cartridges or other options? No one at HP will help. It is cheaper to buy another printer.