After having the season opener rained out on Tuesday against the Sunflower Seeds, The Great Bend Bat Cats took care of business this past week, sweeping the five game series against the Seeds. The Bat Cats started off with a 17-2 and 5-0 victories against the Seeds down at Cheney, before opening the home stretch with an 8-5, 6-1 sweep on Friday. The Bat Cats had the most trouble against the Seeds in Saturday’s 9-inning game, but the Bat Cats would pull away in the late innings to secure the sweep with a 12-5 decision.