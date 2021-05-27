Cancel
Ferrari Daytona: A True Gentleman's Express

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis glorious 1970’s grand tourer is now live for bids; launched with a cinematic film where the V12 does the talking. The latest car to feature as one of the platform’s premium offerings is a V12-engined masterpiece; a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 'Daytona' Berlinetta that was originally owned by a true gentleman racer.

