Ferrari Daytona: A True Gentleman’s Express

In an increasingly rigid regulatory context, flexible wings are once again the protagonists of F1. The suspicion is that the RedBull RB16B adopts a technology of composite materials that produces a deflection of the rear wing. The W 12 project pushes innovation but does not fully consider the consequences of the cut floor imposed by the FIA. The W12 is the first Mercedes of the hybrid era that does not prove to be as dominant as vice versa. were the single-seaters from 2014 to 2020. Ferrari arrives in Monaco confident of its potential, thanks to a driver like Leclerc who has a huge driving control in slow corners and a technical configuration suitable in the most atypical and unique circuit of the F1 calendar. Aston Martin started the season with very high ambitions and a technical potential, at least on paper, to be the second force of the world championship, but now it’s struggling. Mister Monaco, aka Graham Hill, five-time winner on the most charmed circuit of the Formula 1 championship. From the three wins in a row between 1963 and 1965 driving the BRM to the '68 winning debut of the Lotus 49B. The same car, the same driver win at Monaco in 1969.