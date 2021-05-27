Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Top 10 best all-weather perennial plants to survive rain, snow and heatwaves

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most exciting developments in gardening over the past 20 years has been the proliferation of perennials that combine Liberace's showiness with Mo Farah's stamina to flower from spring until autumn. Some are stalwarts recognised for their staying power, others come via the cut-flower industry, but most are the fruition of decades of work by breeders.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liberace
Person
Mo Farah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Weather#Perennial Plants#Flower Petals#Garden Plants#Purple Rain#Heavy Rain#Power Plants#Erysimum#V Rigida#V Hastata F Rosea#North Amricans#Farrow Ball#Snow#Winter#Perennials#Fresh Green Foliage#Dark Foliage#Trees#Heavy Soils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
EnvironmentNBCMontana

Rain and snow to continue, travel impacts at pass level

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Rocky Mountain Front until noon Monday. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches will be possible above 5500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45MPH. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Beaverhead, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Jefferson and Gallatin Counties. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to...
Gardeningstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Rural Ramblings: The wild geranium can spit seed pods up to 30 feet

The wild geranium (Geranium maculatum) is sometimes called old maid’s nightcap, alum root, or cranesbill. It is a common springtime woodland flower in our area. This protected perennial can often be seen growing along the edges of our rural roads and in woodland areas. A unique aspect of this native...
AgricultureDenver Post

Gardeners, sow your seeds — but be prepared for unpredictable weather

Typically, Colorado gardeners wait until after Mother’s Day and the projected last frost to plant. Now it’s time to sow some seeds. But with the wet and chilly May we’ve had so far, it’s best to keep an eye on the weather and be ready to cover tender seedlings. If it’s not raining, use an old blanket or plastic, as long as it does not touch the plants.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Underused Perennials for Your Region

When you’re looking to plant a new perennial, the options are plentiful, with new cultivars introduced every year. But that doesn’t mean all plants are treated equal, or that some plants don’t get more attention than others. Of course, some of this is warranted. Some varieties are hardier, showier, or...
GardeningGreat Bend Tribune

Create a garden anywhere with straw bales

Add productive garden space and raise your planting bed with straw bale gardening. This technique allows you to create a raised bed garden on the patio, lawn, or poor compacted soil. Straw bale gardening has been around for centuries, but thanks to Joel Karsten’s book Straw Bale Gardens it has gained new popularity.
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Garrett County, MDCumberland Times-News

Club prepares for perennial plant sale, Country Gardens Tour

OAKLAND — The Mountain Laurel Garden Club will host its Perennial Plant Sale on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Daley Park, the area outside the Garrett County Historical Society at the corner of Second and Liberty streets. The sale features over 60 varieties of native plants,...
GardeningLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Peffley: Summer blooming perennials

Perennials are the foundations of the garden because of their long flowering season, and the fact that they come back to the garden year after year. They are staples in cutting and cottage gardens. Annuals have a definite place in the garden also with the quick splashes of color they...
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
GardeningThe Independent

When is it safe to plant out tender veg?

It’s just about time to plant out tender veg safely – or is it?. The rise and fall of temperatures this spring – April started off warm and dry, but ended up being the frostiest April in 60 years – has left some gardeners in a quandary about when to plant out their tender edibles, including courgettes, tomatoes and chillies.
GardeningGettysburg Times

Echinacea – The Summer Perennial

Late summer brings us lots of color in the landscape when it comes to perennials, but the planning begins now. One such plant group that provides late summer color is the plant genus Echinacea, which has become very popular among gardeners. Lots or work has been done on this genus...
Environmentkentlive.news

Kent weather: The exact date the heatwave is due to return

It's safe to say the weather so far in May has left a lot to be desired. However, after almost two weeks of rain and thunder, Kent can now look forward to basking in some glorious summer weather. Forecasters have predicted the exact date a heatwave is set to hit...
Asheville, NCMindBodyGreen

New To Gardening? These Are The Best Plants To Start With

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When COVID-19 hit last spring, all eyes went to the garden: Seed catalogs sold out overnight, and gardening equipment sales skyrocketed as those who were lucky enough to have outdoor space used it to grow their own harvest.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Environmentactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler weather soon; mountain snow & rain on Thursday

Sunny skies are the picture for the next few day with warm weather. Highs today reached the 80s fo but some only barely and that was thanks to a delta breeze keeping many farther south a bit cooler. This also has lead to higher humidity which is why fire danger is lower and why you have likely seen several prescribed burns taking place today. Tuesday highs will remain about the same as a weak ridge of high pressure remains in place.
Gardeningtheadvocate.com

LSU Garden News: Showy hydrangeas make a stunning statement in your yard

Hydrangeas speak of grandmother's garden, bridal bouquets and frothy floral arrangements. And now they are showing off all over the South. But these beautiful bloomers, of which there are about 70 species and hundreds of varieties, are found all around the world. Some have been on the North American continent...