Italy's Carla Fracci, La Scala Prima Ballerina, Dies at 84

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 17 days ago

MILAN (AP) — Carla Fracci, an Italian cultural icon and former La Scala prima ballerina renowned for romantic roles alongside such greats as Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov, died Thursday at her home in Milan. She was 84. The La Scala theater announced her death with “great sadness,” without giving...

www.usnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Fracci
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Person
Maria Callas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#La Sonnambula#Cinderella#Milan#Ap#French#The Royal Festival Hall#Danish#Rai State Television#Italian Culture#Daughter#Dance#Giselle#Romantic Roles#Italian News Reports#Theater#La Scala Prima Ballerina#Milan#Lombardy
