Florence, SC

Florence woman wins $125K from scratch-off gifted for Mother’s Day

By WMBF News Staff
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A scratch-off gifted for Mother’s Day has made one Florence woman $125,000 richer. The woman’s father purchased the $5 Carolina Black Ruby game at Kruzers XVIII on Cherokee Road in Florence, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Officials say both were celebrating after realizing the...

