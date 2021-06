Nancy Wittman-Beltz has been an educator for 46 years; a principal in Eastern Carver County Schools for 26 years; the building leader at Jonathan Elementary the last 23 years. Hanging on her wall in her office is a saying: “While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about.” Walking around Jonathan Elementary with Wittman-Beltz, who is set to retire June 30, it’s clear, even after all of these years, she’s still learning.