The Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and the first round is still going while the three other series will start round two and that means the Last Word on Hockey Show was back on the MAD Radio Network. Your host Jim Biringer from lastwordonhockey.com was back alongside Coach Jay and March Weiss. The boys are joined by Ken Campbell formerly of The Hockey News to discuss the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens first-round series. How the Maple Leafs lost the series, where the Canadiens won, and where Toronto goes from here? The play of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner along with so much more.