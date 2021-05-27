Canadiens @ Maple Leafs Round 1 Game 5: Preview, start time, Tale of the Tape, and how to watch

It's been a rollercoaster of a series for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who went from being a healthy scratch in Game 1, to scoring the overtime winner on Saturday and helping Montreal force a Game 7 in this series. — It could only ever have ended in Game 7, right? It’s fitting that two Original Six teams with so much history are set to go the distance after the Montreal Canadiens picked up their second straight overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. The series will now move back to Toronto for a final game on Monday night, with the winner facing the Winnipeg Jets in the second round and the loser going home.