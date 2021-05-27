Cancel
Canadiens @ Maple Leafs Round 1 Game 5: Preview, start time, Tale of the Tape, and how to watch

By Habs Eyes On The Prize
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French) After getting the first win in the series to make an upset of the division’s top team look like a possibility, the Canadiens have been dealt three consecutive losses. In each of the four games played so far Montreal has played a fairly even first period (the teams are tied with three goals apiece in the opening 20 minutes), but everything unravels once the second begins.

www.chatsports.com
