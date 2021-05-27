Cancel
Burke County, NC

Malfunction being investigated at Burke County Jail

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An unknown malfunction at the Burke County Jail caused electronic doors in most pods to fail Monday night. Around 5:40 p.m., jail staff reported smelling smoke around the jail on May 26. Shortly thereafter, some of the electronic doors in seven of the nine pods began to fail. The manual override keys then did not open the compromised lock leading into one of the seven cell blocks.

