The Good News Center, 10475 Cosby Manor Road in Utica, is offering several programs throughout the spring season. • Theology Uncorked will return to Hart’s Hill Inn in Whitesboro from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Fr. Joseph Salerno of Our Lady of Lourdes and Our Lady of the Rosary Churches in Utica, will lead the conversation, “Reflection on the Easter Season through the Sacraments of Initiation.” Participants will gain a better understanding or learn how Baptism, Confirmation and the Eucharist invite everyone to experience the Risen Christ.