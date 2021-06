(Stillwater, MN) -- A veteran Department of Corrections sergeant has lost his job after being videotaped during a clash with protesters last month. Sergeant Paul Gorder was placed on leave after the video circulated on social media showing him and his wife shouting at protesters outside the home of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput. The protesters showed up after Orput was appointed as special prosecutor for the case against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Gorder lives near Orput and he and his wife were heard shouting obscenities at the activists. At one point, Gorder’s wife used a racial slur. She has apparently lost her job, too.