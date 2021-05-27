Mens Rowing National Championship Regatta Primer

Allendale, Mich. - The team of Sachin Manning (Bridgeport, Conn.), Christ N'Dabian (Bridgeport, Conn.), Milan Spisek (Easton, Conn.), and Nigel Green (Shirley, N.Y.) qualified for the final round of the 4x400-Meter Relay National Championship on Friday, May 28, 2021. The quartet came in third place out of 12 competing teams and recorded a time of 3:13.49, with the top nine times qualifying. Manning, N'Dabian, Spisek, and Green will compete for the National Championship on Saturday, May 29 at 4:00 p.m. They are the third Southern 4x400-meter relay team to qualify for the National Championships' Final Round since 2000, as they joined the Owls' 2013 team of Twayne Forth, Logan Sharpe, Jimm Guerrier, and Selasi Lumax that finished in second place and the 2008 team of McNeil Johnson, Tyrone Joseph, Roman Henry, and Gary Pope, who finished in ninth place.