MRAA: Delaware ‘Right to Repair’ Bill to exempt marine equipment

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. There’s more to consider than just finances, desire for newer models or even your current computer’s durability and functionality. Even if your laptop stops working properly and you have the funds and desire for another, it might be too soon to replace your laptop if you’re trying to be environmentally conscious. Many electronics’ parts are not recyclable due to both intentional and sometimes unavoidable design. So, they end up in landfills, where they make up about 2 percent of America’s total waste but 70 percent of toxic waste, wreaking havoc on the environment.