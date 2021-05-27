Cancel
Delaware State

MRAA: Delaware ‘Right to Repair’ Bill to exempt marine equipment

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marine Retailers Association of the Americas and the Coalition Opposed to Illegal Tampering have made progress in Delaware after meeting with state legislators to inform them of the potential harms right to repair legislation could have on marine and related industries. An amendment to the bill, filed by Rep. Valerie Longhurst, will exempt marine equpment from potentilaly hazardous right to repair legislation.

