Machine Head have unleashed a brand-new three-song ​‘single’, compromised of the songs Become The Firestorm, Rotten, and the title-track Arrows In Words From The Sky. Detailing the dark place this material came from, frontman Robb Flynn explains: ​“The lyrics to these songs took to me places inside I didn’t want to go, from the bile and negativity on Rotten, to nothing-will-beat-me-down fury of Become The Firestorm, to the title-track Arrows… being one of the saddest songs I’ve ever written, yet somehow has the power to lift me up out of what was a very dark time in my life.