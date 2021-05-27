People with COVID have a subtle scent that dogs can detect in under a second
People who are infected with COVID-19 give off a subtle but distinct odor that dogs can recognize in less than a second, according to new scientific research. Physician Claire Guest and colleagues built on a prior study showing that dogs could be trained detect human bladder cancer by smelling a patient's urine. Guest is now CEO of Medical Detection Dogs, a charity organization that researches dogs' ability to detect Parkinson's, type 1 diabetes, malaria, and other cancers. From The Guardian:boingboing.net