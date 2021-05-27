Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

People with COVID have a subtle scent that dogs can detect in under a second

By David Pescovitz
Boing Boing
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who are infected with COVID-19 give off a subtle but distinct odor that dogs can recognize in less than a second, according to new scientific research. Physician Claire Guest and colleagues built on a prior study showing that dogs could be trained detect human bladder cancer by smelling a patient's urine. Guest is now CEO of Medical Detection Dogs, a charity organization that researches dogs' ability to detect Parkinson's, type 1 diabetes, malaria, and other cancers. From The Guardian:

boingboing.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Odor#Scent#Urine Tests#Cancers#Cancer Diagnosis#Medical Tests#Covid#Medical Detection Dogs#Lshtm#Infected People#Human Bladder Cancer#Lateral Flow Tests#Retrievers#Spaniels#Pcr Tests#Clothing#Malaria#Gundog Breeds#Labradors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Petshealthnewshub.org

The Sniff Test: Can Dogs Keep Us Safe From COVID-19?

British researchers might have found a new way to bio-detect COVID-19 that’s more reliable than rapid tests, faster than PCR tests and suitable for use at mass gatherings or airports around the world. All it took was some sniffer dogs and smelly socks worn by people infected with the coronavirus....
PetsMedscape News

Dogs Can Detect COVID-19 'With High Accuracy': Study

People infected with SARS-CoV-2 emit a distinct odour that can be detected by specially trained dogs, UK scientists have reported. Results from a phase 1 trial involving six dogs found a sensitivity range of between 82.1% and 94.3%, and a specificity range of 76.4% to 92.0%. Results 'Exceeded Expectation'. The...
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

Sniffer dogs are 94% accurate at detecting Covid – far better than rapid tests and could be deployed at airports, workplaces and public events to find people who don’t realise they are infected

Sniffer dogs are more effective than rapid tests at detecting cases of Covid-19 and could soon be deployed at airports, according to a major British study. Researchers found coronavirus has a 'distinctive odour' that means specially-trained medical detection dogs can identify infected people, even those without symptoms. Astonishingly, the dogs...
PetsInternational Business Times

Study Shows Dogs Can Detect Covid-positive Arrivals

Dogs can be trained to detect more than 90 percent of Covid-19 infections even when patients are asymptomatic, according to research published Monday, which authors hope could help replace the need to quarantine new arrivals. Using their remarkable sense of smell -- which can pick up the equivalent of half...
PetsPosted by
Reuters

Trained on smelly socks, bio-detection dogs sniff out COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) - Sniffer dogs trained using smelly socks worn by people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus could soon be used at airports or mass gathering venues to pick up the “corona odour” of COVID-19-infected people, British scientists said on Monday. Working in teams of two, the COVID-trained dogs could...
Petssciencealert.com

Dogs Can Detect Over 90% of COVID-19 Cases, Even Asymptomatic Ones

Dogs can be trained to detect more than 90 percent of COVID-19 infections even when patients are asymptomatic, according to new research available in preprint, which authors hope could help replace the need to quarantine new arrivals. Using their remarkable sense of smell - which can pick up the equivalent...
PetsNBC26

Trained dogs can effectively sniff out COVID-19, group says

A group in the United Kingdom says it has discovered more evidence that dogs are able to detect COVID-19 in humans. According to Medical Detection Dogs, after between six and eight weeks of training, it was able to train several of its "bio-detection dogs" to pick up a distinct scent given off by people who had contracted COVID-19.
PetsNew Haven Register

Dogs Pick Up the Scent of Covid-19, Initial Study Finds

Six dogs detected the smell of the coronavirus on clothing and masks in a Phase 1 trial by scientists, CNN reports. The collaborative study between the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Durham University and the group Medical Detection Dogs found the canines’ sensitivity rate in smelling was 82% to 94% under controlled conditions.
PetsBBC

Coronavirus: Training dogs to identify the scent of Covid-19

Researchers have found that the coronavirus has a particular scent and believe that training dogs to identify the virus could contribute to containing the virus in densely populated areas as society reopens. Scientists running the trials have found that the dogs correctly identified 88% of positive cases - meaning, for...
Petspetbusiness

Early Research Indicates that Dogs May be Able to Detect COVID-19

Back in April 2020, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, along with Medical Detection Dogs, a nonprofit, and Durham University announced its intention to see if dogs are capable of detecting COVID-19. Now, more than a year later, the study has revealed its Phase 1 findings. At the...
Petsabccolumbia.com

Study looks into if dogs can smell if someone is infected with COVID-19

CNN– Researchers are conducting tests to see if certain dogs may be able to lend a hand, or rather a paw, in the fight against COVID-19. In a new study including labradors and golden retrievers, dogs were able to pick up the odor produced by people with coronavirus, after 6-8 weeks of training.
Petswnky.com

Living Well – COVID-detecting dogs

A handful of dogs in Hawaii can detect COVID-19 in human samples. There’s hope that one day, four-legged friends will put their senses to work at airports, schools, and hospitals. Today’s Living Well has more.
Cell PhonesWALA-TV FOX10

Coughing App to detect COVID?

A smartphone app in the works to check out your cough. Not all coughs are the same, and this potential app wants to analyze different coughs for characteristics like volume, duration, and frequency. Why? to help improve diagnostic predictions for the coronavirus. Clinical testing through CoughMode is underway. Researchers are...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Four new COVID symptoms detected in people who have received vaccines

60 million people in the UK have had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with a further 24 million being fully protected. But, even vaccinated people can still contract COVID, and they may present different symptoms than those who haven’t had their jabs. Vaccinated people can still be infected...
PetsPosted by
Popular Science

Dogs can sniff out COVID faster than PCR tests

Heading into summer, the US faces a significantly more controlled pandemic, with more than half of the adult population now fully vaccinated. But globally, there are still more challenges to overcome. Here are the latest COVID-19 updates. Moderna seeks full FDA approval for vaccine. Moderna announced that it has begun...