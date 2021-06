2021 U.S. Women's Open: LPGA Tour Golf Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/3/21. This week, the LPGA Tour travels to the state of California for the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open. Before I discuss my favorite golf bets for this week’s LPGA Tour event let’s take a look at the golf course the field will play and the key player statistics that I think are the most vital to a golfer’s success at this week’s U.S. Women’s Open.