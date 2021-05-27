Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Thursday Habs Headlines: Tyler Toffoli is no stranger to bouncing back in the playoffs

By Habs Eyes On The Prize
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Toffoli’s playoff experience with bouncing back in a series can provide his team with a bit of hope. [Montreal Gazette]. Still on the injured list, Artturi Lehkonen and Jake Evans will remain out as the Canadiens try to avoid elimination in Game 5. [Sportsnet]. Three improvements that have to...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Tyler Toffoli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bouncing Back#Sportsnet#Habs Headlines#Montreal Gazette#Hope#Elimination#Writers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Ladies and Gentlemen, We Have a Winning Streak!

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens had a good first period even though they were down by 1 after 20 minutes but after that, the shots dried up. Even with few shots though, they tied up the game at 2 a piece on a Philip Danault goal with less than a minute to play and a 6th forward to send everyone to overtime. Once again playing a puck possession game, the Habs controlled much of the play in the extra frame even though both teams had their chances but for the second game in a row, it’s Cole Caufield that sealed the deal.
NHLCBS Sports

Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli: Supplies helper

Toffoli managed an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. Toffoli set up Artturi Lehkonen for a third-period goal. The 29-year-old Toffoli is up to 28 goals, 43 points, 155 shots on net, 71 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 50 appearances. He needs just one point to match his output from 68 outings last year.
NHLNHL

Toffoli: 'He's played a huge role this season'

BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Tuesday morning before departing for Ottawa. Following the on-ice session, goaltender Jake Allen and forward Tyler Toffoli spoke with reporters via Zoom, along with interim head coach Dominique Ducharme. Here are a few highlights from their respective chats:. Allen...
Hockeychatsports.com

[Highlight] Nick Suzuki sends a perfect pass to Tyler Toffoli

When you establish your threat to score on the power play, you open up chances like this one. Hot damn, what a feed by Nick Suzuki to Tyler Toffoli. Jack Campbell literally doesn't even try to get across pic.twitter.com/sPsy0H6Z5E— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) May 4, 2021.
NHLwiartonecho.com

About Last Night: Cole encore! Another OT winner for Caufield

Two goals, two overtime winners. The Montreal Canadiens won a second consecutive game off the stick of Cole Caufield, defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime on Monday night. The young sniper also scored the game-winner Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. The win against the Leafs vaulted the Habs into a tie for third place in the North Division with the Winnipeg Jets, who lost to the Senators Monday night.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli has become an A-list celebrity in Montreal

Tyler Toffoli has become a big star in Montreal after leading the Canadiens in scoring with 28-16-44 totals this season in his first year with the team after signing as a free agent. Toffoli can’t walk down the street in Montreal with his wife, Cat, without being recognized by Canadiens...
NHLcanucksarmy.com

Tyler Toffoli says he was never offered a contract from the Vancouver Canucks

When Tyler Toffoli signed a four-year, $17 million deal — with a very palatable cap hit of $4.25 million — with the Montreal Canadiens, many Vancouver Canucks fans found themselves scratching their heads wondering why the Canucks couldn’t offer a similar number. Today, Toffoli penned an article on the Players’...
NHLchatsports.com

LA Kings: Tyler Toffoli thought he “would be a King for life”

LA Kings (Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports) Former LA Kings forward Tyler Toffoli opened up about his time in Los Angeles in a recent column for the Player’s Tribune. Former LA Kings forward Tyler Toffoli recently posted in the Player’s Tribune, recapping his time in Los Angeles, winning the...
NBAtheplayerstribune.com

I Was Meant To Be a Hab

Let me explain L.A. to you real quick: There is no shortage of superstars in the city, of course. But there’s a bit of a hierarchy among them. A-listers … B-listers … and so on. The top has LeBron, Kawhi, Beyoncé — the big, big names. But toward the middle of that structure, you’ll find a great group of guys: The role players on the L.A. Kings.
NHLCBS Sports

Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli: Two power-play points in Game 6

Toffoli scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 6. Toffoli was credited with the assist on Corey Perry's opening tally in the third period. That goal was unsuccessfully challenged by the Maple Leafs, which allowed Toffoli to score again on the ensuing power play. The 29-year-old has four points, 15 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-3 rating through six playoff contests. His tally Saturday snapped a nine-game goal drought dating back to May 3.
NHLCBS Sports

Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli: Deposits empty-netter

Toffoli scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7. Toffoli provided insurance at 17:22 of the third period. The winger was moderately effective on offense with two goals and three helpers in seven games during the first round. He's picked up 17 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-3 rating in the playoffs, but his top-six role should lead to good scoring chances in the second round versus the Jets.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Thursday night playoff pix

YTD - 2-5 -4.03 Units(Playoffs) YTD - 218-190-5 +37.41 Units(regular season) Last night home teams were the way to go(3-1) and in 3 of those games, teams were piling up those empty net goals to widen the margin of victory to 3 goals. We also have 9 of 14 going...
NHLwiartonecho.com

PLAYOFF CHEAT SHEET: Guy Lafleur picks Habs for upset

NHL legend Guy Lafleur is going against the odds and picking the Habs to prevail over the Leafs. No wonder, the flamboyant Flower spent most of his career with the Canadiens. “In my book, I think we have a very good chance, because we have had a lot of success against the Leafs in the last few years,” the 69-year-old said at a Zoom meeting of Fondation du CHUM.
NHLYardbarker

Penguins Jarry Uses Short Memory to Bounce Back

Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltender Tristan Jarry knew if he was going to have success during these Stanley Cup Playoffs, he needed to have a short memory and an ability to block out the noise. After an admittedly shaky performance in Game 1 against the New York Islanders, Jarry reflected, refreshed, remained calm, and quite frankly provided one of his best games of the season Tuesday night.
NHLchatsports.com

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Weighing In

On this International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Jonas Worth from @YouCanPlayTeam discusses ways to avoid performative allyship with Marc Dumont and @nsuzuki_37. https://t.co/3WzLcJW674#GoHabsGo | @scotiahockey pic.twitter.com/RaTjfsgPav— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 17, 2021. Previewing the Leafs/Habs series. [TSN (video) | TSN ]. Jesperi Kotkaniemi appears to be one of...
NHLchatsports.com

Friday Habs Headlines: A lot at stake for Ducharme and Bergevin

There are high stakes at hand for Marc Bergevin and Dominique Ducharme. [RDS | Google Translate]. Both Bergevin and Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas will be under the microscope. [The Athletic]. Vincent Damphousse offers some advice on managing pressure. [Montreal Gazette]. Ten good reasons that the Habs can win...
College SportsPosted by
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Thursday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon finished his first career playoff hat trick with an empty-net goal to help the Colorado Avalanche pull away late for a 6-3 win over St. Louis in Game 2 after the Blues avoided a pregame virus scare that nearly sidelined several players. Joonas Donskoi scored twice and Brandon Saad added an empty-netter as the Avalanche took a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Since moving to Denver, Colorado is 13-1 all-time in best-of-seven postseason series when capturing the first two games. Sammy Blais, Brayden Schenn and Mike Hoffman had goals for St. Louis.
NHLchatsports.com

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Ducharme — “Our group is in a good spot”

Déclaration quant à la réouverture prévue du Centre Bell. Statement on the scheduled reopening of the Bell Centre. » https://t.co/rnzS5ujbPf#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/GheRvYxeJC— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 18, 2021. Stu Cowan says that opting for experience over youth for game one doesn’t make sense. [Montreal Gazette]. With a full week of practice,...
NHLNHL

New Habs playoff mural in Montreal

MONTREAL - Some fans paint their faces for the playoffs, others paint murals. Count local artist Waxhead among the latter, after painting an anthropomorphic version of the Habs' iconic torch in Montreal's Mile End neighborhood. And the fiery figure has never looked cuter. Located just off St-Viateur, near St-Laurent, the...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Playoff Eve Predictions for the Leafs vs. Habs

Without exaggerating, it has been a thousand years since the Leafs last played a game of hockey. I almost forget what they look like. The good news is that they will all be well rested and healed up as much as they can be. We’ll get the return of Zach Hyman, the debut of Riley Nash, and potentially Zach Bogosian will also be ready by Game 1 or shortly there after. Of course there is also the small issue of the Habs also healing up and that means Brendan Gallagher returns. The good news is that Carey Price will also be returning so that cancels out the good. All things considered, even if you look past our obvious homer nature on this site, all predictions point to the Leafs winning the series. While we’ve been hurt enough to know not to completely take that for granted, it’s hard not to be optimistic. I’ve asked the TLN crew to predict the first round winner, but also offer up another prediction for the series. Here are their responses: