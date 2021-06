69% of lenders believe profit margins will decrease in the months ahead, while 19% believe profits will remain the same, and 11% believe profits will increase. According to Fannie Mae’s Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey, mortgage lenders expect profit margins to retreat for the third consecutive quarter, falling even further from last year’s highs. The second quarter survey showed 69% of lenders believe profit margins will decrease in the months ahead compared to 52% in the previous quarter. Only 19% believe profits will remain the same and 11% believe profits will increase.