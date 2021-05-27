CITY OF OLNEY / SUMMER RECREATION PROGRAM / SIGNUP DEADLINE
(OLNEY) Only two more days remain to sign up for the City of Olney’s Summer Recreation Program, today and tomorrow. The program offers water aerobics, several levels of swimming classes, and parent/tot swimming, with Session One running from June 7th through July 2nd and Session Two running from July 5th through July 30th. COVID-19 precautions regarding cleaning, social distancing, and more will be the same as last year. Punch card purchases, pool party reservations, and more are also available. The Musgrove Aquatic Center is set to open this Saturday, May 29th. The sign up is available during regular office hours at the Olney City Hall. For more details, check out the www.ci.olney.il.us website.www.freedom929.com