Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

CITY OF OLNEY / SUMMER RECREATION PROGRAM / SIGNUP DEADLINE

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) Only two more days remain to sign up for the City of Olney’s Summer Recreation Program, today and tomorrow. The program offers water aerobics, several levels of swimming classes, and parent/tot swimming, with Session One running from June 7th through July 2nd and Session Two running from July 5th through July 30th. COVID-19 precautions regarding cleaning, social distancing, and more will be the same as last year. Punch card purchases, pool party reservations, and more are also available. The Musgrove Aquatic Center is set to open this Saturday, May 29th. The sign up is available during regular office hours at the Olney City Hall. For more details, check out the www.ci.olney.il.us website.

www.freedom929.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Open Water Swimming#Summer Recreation Program#July 5th#Swimming Classes#Regular Office Hours#Pool Party Reservations#Water Aerobics#Punch Card Purchases#Cleaning#Parent Tot Swimming#Today#Covid 19 Precautions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Clovis, NMcityofclovis.org

City of Clovis to Host Yard of the Month Program This Summer

It’s that time of year! The City of Clovis is hosting the annual “Yard of the Month” program to celebrate residents and businesses for their outstanding outdoor spaces. The purpose of the program is to raise pride of ownership in our properties, which, in turn, improves the appearance of our community and acts as an economic development incentive for people and businesses looking to relocate in Clovis.
Lifestyleraccoonvalleyradio.com

Deadline To Register For A New Adel Parks and Rec Program

The newly created 3-D Archery League with Adel Parks and Recreation has a registration deadline coming up soon. The 3-D Archery League will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 8th to July 27th and for those interested you must have a range permit to participate. The annual permit depends on residency and age and is between $10 and $25.
PoliticsPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Announces Modified Out of School Time School Year Recreation Program

City of Alexandria Announces Modified Out of School Time School Year Recreation Program. The City of Alexandria will offer a modified Out of School Time Program (OSTP) for elementary school aged children enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2021-22 school year. The after-school recreation program is scheduled for August 23, 2021 through June 10, 2022, from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the Charles Barrett; Charles Houston; Mount Vernon; Leonard “Chick” Armstrong; Nannie J. Lee; Patrick Henry; and William Ramsay recreation centers, and at the Ferdinand T. Day; John Adams; and Douglas MacArthur elementary schools. The program fee is $575 for the school year, or $295 with documentation for free/reduced priced school meals; $245 with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits; or $145 with Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) benefits.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Park Finished As Recreation Scheduled For Summer

MANCHESTER – Mayor Kenneth Palmer spoke about the township’s summer recreation program during a recent meeting of the governing body. “Recreation is open and taking reservations for the summer programs and everything else we are able to offer. If you haven’t already done so sign up at rec desk. It is a new online registration portal and it makes life a lot easier using it as opposed to the old way of drop and scroll,” the mayor said.
Williamson County, TNfranklinis.com

Senior Activities and Programs Offered at Local Recreation Facilities

Senior Activities and Programs Offered at Local Recreation Facilities. The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) hosts a variety of programs at recreation centers across Williamson County for seniors of all ages and activity levels including art, fitness, nature and sport programs. In June, several additional senior sport programs...
Politicssanmarcostx.gov

City Seeking Recommendations for City Recreation Hall Renaming

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department is asking the community to submit suggestions for the renaming of the City Recreation Hall, 170 Charles Austin Drive. “The City Council requested that the Parks and Recreation Board recommend a new name for the facility during their annual Visioning Workshop,” said Jamie Lee Case, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation. “We are excited to involve the community in this process and to see the creative and relevant ideas they submit.”
Charlevoix, MIPetoskey News-Review

City seeks public input for parks, recreation plan

Charlevoix's city recreation department is working to create a new recreation master plan for the city this year and is now gathering public input to help in the process, according to department director Kent Knorr. Acting as a guiding document for future improvements to park and recreation space, the master...
Politicsfreedom929.com

OLNEY CITY COUNCIL MEETING (5/24/21)

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : agreed to go forward with repairs to the Olney City Park fountain with an estimated cost at $16,000 and hopes to have complete by July 4th : took no action on a request to grant a Class V Liquor License for the Midtown Cafe due to no motion being made to do so : after a closed session to discuss real property and personnel, approved an ordinance to establish wages for full-time employees of the City of Olney : removed the agenda item to discuss annual license fees and daily boating licenses until later this year in October : heard an update on the Jasper/Lincoln waterline replacement work : heard an update on the drainage work in the Olney City Park preparing for the walking trail construction : heard an update on the Elliott Street Bridge project : and noted that the Chamber of Commerce will host an Open House this coming Thursday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 to welcome new Executive Director Audra Clodfelter and to “thank” outgoing Director Amy Bissey-Murphy – all are invited to stop by : the next regular Olney City Council meeting will be June 14.
Ocala, FLocalafl.org

City of Ocala Recreation and Parks to Host 'Reading with Rangers and Friends' Program

OCALA, Fla. (May 25, 2021) – The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department, in partnership with the Marion County Public Library System and the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County, Inc., will host ‘Reading with Rangers & Friends’ every Friday at 11 a.m. in June and July. These stories in the park will take place at various parks and locations around Ocala.
Maui County, HImauinow.com

Employment Application Deadline Extended for Maui-PALS Keiki Kare Summer Program

The application deadline for employment with the County of Maui PALS Keiki Kare Program has been extended to Wednesday, May 26, at 4:30 pm. The Keiki Kare Program is continuing to look for motivated and creative individuals to help care for keiki of Maui County. The program needs people who love working with children and who can help to provide a fun and safe place for them to learn and grow.
Colorado Springs, COepcan.com

Colorado Springs announces summer passport program as part of city's 150th anniversary

As local students finish the school year and make plans for the summer, the city of Colorado Springs invites them to take part in the 150th adventure passport program. The passport challenges young residents to visit different parks, museum exhibits and historic sites to learn more about the city's history during the sesquicentennial, or 150th, year. Locations include Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Evergreen Cemetery, Garden of the Gods Parks, Rock Ledge Ranch and North Cheyenne Cañon Park.
Puyallup, WApuyallup.wa.us

City of Puyallup Offering Discounts to Summer Camps and Programs

The City of Puyallup Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce that it will be participating in Kids Need to Play! (KNP!), a program created by Pierce County that offers deep discounts on select summer camps and programs. Register now for KNP! Programs, which begin on June 28, 2021, by going to PuyallupParksandRec.com.
Swimming & Surfingalachuachronicle.com

Recreational Swimming Reopens at Two City Pools

The City of Gainesville’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs has scheduled the next phase of reopening the city’s pools beginning this week (week of May 24). The department’s community builders have reopened shower facilities, increased the capacity of neighbors at the facilities, as well as opened reservations for scheduled recreational swimming opportunities.
Countryside, ILWest Cook News

CITY OF COUNTRYSIDE: Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Deadline

City of Countryside issued the following announcement on May. 21. Additional Federal & State Assistance is now available to help eligible customers pay past-due energy bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Deadline to apply is May 31, 2021. Visit www.HelpIllinoisFamilies.com. Original source can be found here.
Adel, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Signup For Summer Activities Starts Soon

The Adel Public Library has a variety of special events taking place this summer and the ability to sign up for them starts soon. The Adel Library will host five special events including mini golfing around the library from 10 a.m. to noon June 7th, a bounce house at Evans Park from 9 a.m. to noon June 9th, having fun with science at the library at 10:30 a.m. June 10th, the Blank Park Zoo at the library at 10:30 a.m. June 14th and Brent Allan at Evans Park at 10:30 a.m. June 23rd.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

City to Offer Competitive Swim Team Program for Youth this Summer!

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – If your child has the swim skills and the drive to excel, joining a competitive swim program is the next step to dive into. The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is excited to offer its competitive swimming program again! We are opening registration for three competitive swim teams to train at Oso Pool, Collier Pool and the Corpus Christi Natatorium this summer! This fun introduction to competitive swimming is ideal for young people ages 6-16 with little to no experience competing in a pool. While this training will not be a long-term team commitment it will involve three final swim meets between our three City pool teams to immerse themselves in the experience and thrill of competition.