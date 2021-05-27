CITY OF OLNEY / SUMMER RECREATION PROGRAM / SIGNUP DEADLINE

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : agreed to go forward with repairs to the Olney City Park fountain with an estimated cost at $16,000 and hopes to have complete by July 4th : took no action on a request to grant a Class V Liquor License for the Midtown Cafe due to no motion being made to do so : after a closed session to discuss real property and personnel, approved an ordinance to establish wages for full-time employees of the City of Olney : removed the agenda item to discuss annual license fees and daily boating licenses until later this year in October : heard an update on the Jasper/Lincoln waterline replacement work : heard an update on the drainage work in the Olney City Park preparing for the walking trail construction : heard an update on the Elliott Street Bridge project : and noted that the Chamber of Commerce will host an Open House this coming Thursday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 to welcome new Executive Director Audra Clodfelter and to “thank” outgoing Director Amy Bissey-Murphy – all are invited to stop by : the next regular Olney City Council meeting will be June 14.