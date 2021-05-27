Explore the BBC

Cancel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSorry, Weather Watchers won’t work with the internet browser you’re using. You’ll need to update your browser to the latest version, or use a different one. You need a browser that has HTML5 and Javascript. You can get help with updating your browser here.

News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
BBC's Eurovision Piano Request Show

This stream has now ended. It's the Eurovision Song Contest this weekend - and BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg is back for his annual request show. He's playing viewers' favourite Eurovision songs between 1530 BST and 1630 BST. Want to request a song? Do it here via the BBC News...
Bagpuss on BBC iPlayer

Iconic children’s show Bagpuss is debuting on the BBC iPlayer, with every episode arriving on May 30th. Made by Oliver Postgate and Peter Firmin, the children’s stop motion animation was first broadcast in 1974. Despite only having 13 episodes, the programme has remained hugely popular across generations. The puppet series...
Jan Younghusband will leave a great legacy for the BBC to build on

We feel strongly that your article (BBC showing ‘negativity verging on hostility’ to classical documentaries, 14 May) provides a wholly inaccurate and unbalanced view of Jan Younghusband’s role as the BBC’s head of music commissioning. We know that many who have worked with her have only admiration for her extraordinary...
BBC skips MIPCOM again

BBC Studios is not attending MIPCOM in October for a second year. Slated for October 11th – 14th, the BBC has already told TBI it isn’t going. The corporation claims it is out of time to plan for the event and there are still travel concerns with France. MIPCOM says...
Not Emily in Paris, you monster! What Rishi Sunak’s taste in TV reveals

Politicians should be banned from divulging their pop culture picks to the public. What purpose does it serve? Does it make them more attractive to voters? I hope not. Imagine meeting anyone whose voting criterion was how many of their favourite shows a politician liked. Imagine not immediately flicking them on the nose. You can’t. It’s impossible.
Holby City - Cancelled after 23 Years by the BBC

We are incredibly proud of Holby City but it’s with great sadness that we are announcing that after 23 years, the show will end on screen in March of next year. "We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC's commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC's drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999.
BBC unveils six dramas, teases Coel project

The BBC has commissioned six new dramas, including its first from This Is England creator Shane Meadows, and teased a yet-to-be announced project with Michaela Coel. The Gallows Pole, written by Meadows, is based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers and fictionalises the true story of the rise and fall of a gang of weavers and land-workers in 18th Century Yorkshire.
Internet Explorer is officially dead

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft hasn't been being too secretive about its plans for the venerable old web browser of the internet world, Internet Explorer. It's been signalling its intent to shutter the browser for a while now. It's just announced a major milestone in that process, though, confirming that the browser...
Holby City cancelled: Casualty spin-off axed by BBC after 23 years

Holby City has been cancelled by the BBC, it has been announced.The Casualty spin-off began in 1999, and will air its last episode in March 2022.In a statement released on Wednesday (2 June), the BBC called it a “difficult decision”, adding that the move would “make room for new opportunities”.“As part of the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country,” the statement said.“We would like to...
BBC's 'high standards' aren't all that high

It was the most explosive television interview in the history of the British monarchy and the BBC. In 1995, Princess Diana revealed to millions of viewers around the world that there were “three people” in her marriage to Prince Charles — the third party being the heir to the throne’s mistress, and now wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. Diana’s divorce, departure from the Royal Family and untimely death followed.
Early Addition: Internet Explorer Will Soon Stop Exploring

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. With New York City opening back up, Asian residents fear hate crimes and assaults and are stocking up on pepper spray, as well as other handheld self-defense items.
Was Diana ‘inveigled’ into the BBC Panorama interview?

The BBC needed to restore trust in itself, said the British government (in which public trust is immaculate), after an inquiry found that Diana, Princess of Wales had been persuaded to appear on Panorama by lies and forged documents. The princess, claimed a minister, had been “inveigled” into her interview.
Michaela Coel Sets New BBC Drama

Michaela Coel is working on a new series for the BBC, one that could have links to her celebrated drama series “I May Destroy You” about a woman dealing with the trauma of sexual assault. Coel herself and her castmates have previously downplayed the suggestion of a second season, and...
Commentary: Princess Diana scandal is a genuine crisis for the BBC

It was the most explosive television interview in the history of the British monarchy and the BBC. In 1995 Princess Diana revealed to millions of viewers around the world that there were “three people” in her marriage to Prince Charles — the third party being the heir to the throne’s mistress, and now wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. Diana’s divorce, departure from the Royal Family and untimely death followed.
Scandal after scandal: The case for BBC reform grows

We have been here before. In 2004, the Hutton Inquiry into the “sexed-up” Iraq dossier and the death of Dr David Kelly criticised the BBC’s editorial systems, management and governance. Much hand-wringing ensued. The director-general apologised but said things had gone wrong under the old system, and the new system...