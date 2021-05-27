Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Dr. Christie Alexander and Meteorologist Rob Nucatola talk hot car safety

By Charles Roop
WCTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021.

www.wctv.tv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane#New Normal#Vod Recordings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Skin CareNews4Jax.com

Sun Safety with Dr. Abbie Degesy

As the summer months heat up, the hotter temps bring the opportunity for more outdoor activities but also increase the risk for increased skin issues. Dr. Abbie Degesy from Mayo Clinic joins this morning to talk more about the common summer skin issues and we can do to protect ourselves.
Trafficyournewsnet.com

Dangers of Leaving Child in Hot Car

Unfortunately, we report these stories on the news often. As the temperatures start to climb, a Cleveland Clinic doctor is warning parents about hot car deaths, which have increased in recent years. In fact, in 2018 and 2019, a record fifty-three children died from vehicular heat-stroke.
expertclick.com

Monday Motivator: A Bend in the Road…

A bend in the road is never the end—unless you fail to turn. – David Newman. Where do you need to turn? To pivot? This year has shown us all a lot of bends in the road…. About Marsha Egan, CPCU, CSP, PCC, ICF-Certified CoachMarsha Egan, is CEO of the Egan Group, Inc., Nantucket MA and an internationally recognized professional speaker. She is a leading authority on email productivity. Her acclaimed ?12 Step Program for E-Mail E-ddiction? received international attention, being featured on ABC Nightly News, Fox News, and newspapers across the globe. In early 2009, the program was adapted into a book, Inbox Detox and the Habit of E-mail Excellence (Acanthus 2009 - http://InboxDetox.com/book) Marsha works with forward-thinking organizations that want to create a profit-rich and productive email culture. Marsha was named one of Pennsylvania?s Top 50 Women in Business in 2006.