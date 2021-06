Though she ascended to the Presidential cabinet with the distinction as the nation’s first Interior Secretary of Native American descent and with a track record as an animal protection advocate, Deb Haaland may be at the helm when the policy of forbidding sport hunting at America’s national parks is unraveling. And she may do it with a bang — allowing trophy hunting of America’s largest mammal to occur within one of the crown jewels of the system, Grand Canyon National Park.