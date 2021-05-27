Cancel
Facebook Reverses on Banning Lab Virus Theory

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has reversed its policy banning posts suggesting COVID-19 was man-made, on the heels of renewed debate over the origins of the virus which first emerged in China. The latest move by Facebook, announced late Wednesday on its website, highlights the challenge of policing misinformation and disinformation on the world's largest social network.

