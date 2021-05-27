Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Royal Mail launches first delivery office with all-electric vehicles

By Joanna Whitehead
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeTke_0aDPWkFh00

The very first Royal Mail delivery office to have an entirely electric fleet of vehicles has been announced.

The Bristol East Central Delivery Office has had all 23 of its diesel delivery and collection vans replaced by fully electric equivalents in an effort to reduce emissions.

Six electric charging posts have been installed on-site providing electricity to power the office and charge the vehicles from 100 per cent renewable sources .

The company said Bristol was selected as the pioneering electric-only site because of the city’s plans to create a Clean Air Zone (CAZ) that will require certain vehicles to pay a fee to enter the city centre.

The new electric vans have smaller maintenance requirements and a larger load space, offering additional capacity to deal with the growing number of parcels being sent across the UK and beyond.

Similar fleet makeovers are being considered for other delivery depots throughout the country in the coming months.

The measure is part of Royal Mail’s ambition to become a net zero carbon emissions company, with a 100 per cent alternative fuel fleet.

Research by money.co.uk in November 2020 revealed that Royal Mail was the most carbon-conscious delivery company.

The postal service has the largest ‘feet on the street’ network of over 85,000 postmen and women, and the lowest reported CO2e emissions per parcel amongst major UK delivery companies.

Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson said: “It's clear to me that customers increasingly want less environmentally impacting deliveries.

“We are delighted to transform Bristol East Central into the very first Royal Mail 'all-electric' delivery office. This is a really positive step and will help us assess the impact of these changes on both our customers and our people when compared with conventional delivery offices.”

Rob Wotherspoon of the Communication Workers Union said: “This is not just about the fight against climate change, but about the air that our communities breathe.”

The Independent

The Independent

144K+
Followers
80K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Clean Air#Service Delivery#Power Delivery#Alternative Fuel Vehicles#Diesel Vehicles#Royal Mail#Launches#Company#Vans#Customers#Uk#Carbon Emissions#Electricity#Renewable Sources#Parcels#Co2e Emissions#Collection#City Centre#Load
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
Related
Worldbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

‘Iconic’ British street scene hopes for electric vehicle charge points

Electric vehicle charge points could join red phone boxes and post boxes as an “iconic” sight on British streets under new design plans. A contract valued at £200,000 has been advertised by the Department for Transport in an effort to secure a design team for the project. It explains how...
Carstechnewstube.com

Tesla Model 3 is now the most popular all-electric vehicle in the UK

It has been two years since the Tesla Model 3 came into the UK’s shores, but the all-electric sedan remains a force to be reckoned with. Based on recent calculations, the Tesla Model 3 has effectively become the UK’s most popular battery-electric car, proving once and for all that well-designed,…
Healthyourmoney.com

Royal Mail to offer same day medication delivery

The service, which will initially focus on some postcode areas in Yorkshire, aims to give customers a speedy, convenient and secure way to order and receive medicine without leaving their home. The launch comes as Royal Mail’s research reveals that since the start of the pandemic, 4.3 million adults across...
Jackson, MImibiz.com

Consumers Energy launches electric vehicle program for businesses

JACKSON — Investor-owned utility Consumers Energy has launched a new electric vehicle program that provides rebates and consultation to businesses looking to transition to electrified fleets. State utility regulators approved the Jackson-based utility’s $12.2 million PowerMIFleet program late last year as part of a broader rate case. The program is...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

London e-scooter trial: Rules for riding on the capital’s roads as new scheme launches

A trial e-scooter rental scheme launches in London on Monday 7 June, running for an initial 12 months and allowing pedestrians to hire one of the eco-friendly vehicles from Canary Wharf and the western boroughs of Richmond upon Thames, Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea.The City of London, Southwark, Lambeth and Westminster are also set to join the Transport for London (TfL) sustainable travel initiative from 5 July, while around a third of the capital’s 33 boroughs are understood to be likely to participate in the trial at some point over the course of its year-long run.The new...
Businessreviewgeek.com

Fiat Will Transition to All Electric Vehicles Starting in 2025

Fiat plans to go all-electric within the next decade, starting by transitioning several vehicles to electric-only in 2025. And while the Italian brand already offers several electric vehicles, this radical change for the company will increase more as we approach the year 2030. As we all know, electric vehicles, or...
Industrythedallasnews.net

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | FedEx, Blue Dart, Royal Mail

The latest launched report on Global Courier and Local Delivery Services Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Courier and Local Delivery Services. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service, Deutsche Post DHL Group, A-1 Express, USA Couriers, BDP International, Aramex International, Blue Dart Express, USA Post, Japan Post Group & Royal Mail.
Carselectrek.co

BMW launches iX electric vehicle in the US starting at $83,200

BMW has now launched the iX xDrive50, the production version of its iNext concept electric vehicle, in the US and confirmed the starting price of $83,200. We previously reported on some confusion about the price of the iX. When it was still known as the iNext, BMW was claiming that...
Economyccjdigital.com

Penske takes delivery of two Volvo VNR Electrics

Trucking news and briefs for Thursday, June 3, 2021:. Penske takes delivery of Volvo VNR Electric trucks. Penske Truck Leasing recently took delivery of two VNR Electrics from Volvo Trucks North America, expanding its fleet of battery-electric Class 8 trucks available in Southern California. Its first Volvo VNR Electrics will...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market 2021-2029 New Product Launches, Increasing Number of Government Initiatives | CHARGEPOINT , Blink, Chargemaster, General Electric

Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market research conducted by Market.biz outlines the extent, dynamics, and controlling factors that affect the growth of the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market. This study is a detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of what is driving and challenging the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) markets around the world. This study provides a detailed analysis of the current state of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market and forecasts overall growth prospects and key factors across key regional markets. The report contains a vast amount of market data collected with the help of various primary and secondary research methods. The data is filtered using several industry-based analytical techniques.
EconomyRideApart

Shell Deploys First Electric Vehicle Charging Hubs Across France

Electric vehicle development and adoption have boomed over the last few years. From swappable battery networks to flexible lithium polymer batteries, engineers and manufacturers are discovering better ways to keep electrics on the road. The energy sector isn’t far behind either, with Shell rolling out its first charging station in France.
Flint, MIGreater Milwaukee Today

GM to increase vehicle deliveries to dealers

General Motors said Thursday it is now able to increase vehicle deliveries to its dealers and customers in the United States and Canada despite a massive shortage of semiconductor chips, and that means most of its U.S. assembly plants will not take traditional summer shutdown. Shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and...
EconomyNew Scientist

The Royal Mail’s ambitious move into three dimensions

Breaking news in the world of post. Raffi Katz writes perplexed at the UK Royal Mail’s announcement that it will be withdrawing all parcel products that “do not carry a 2D barcoded label”. Further mystifying those who assumed that labels were by their nature 2D, it goes on to say that this includes not only unbarcoded parcels, but also “1D barcoded product variants… (that use the multi-peel flash labels)”.
Austin, TXoutsidebusinessjournal.com

woom Launches Its First Electric Bike for Kids in the U.S.

June 2, 2021 – AUSTIN, TEXAS – woom, a globally-acclaimed kids’ bicycle company, launches its first electric bike (e-bike) for kids in the United States. The woom UP is the most premium kids’ e-bike available, thanks to a combination of its FAZUA drive system, SRAM NX drivetrain, air suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes, and woom’s superlight aluminum frame. It’s the only kids’ e-bike that features the renowned FAZUA E-motor, making it the lightest mid-drive integrated e-bike built for children.
Carsimpactlab.com

SberAutoTech launches its first fully autonomous vehicle

SberAutoTech, a Sber ecosystem company, has revealed a prototype of its own autonomous vehicle for future mobility, which it has named “FLIP”. The brand-new and fully self-driving vehicle has been developed to match the highest level in international driving automation classification. It pursues the new mobility concept providing quick, safe, and comfortable transportation for passengers through cutting-edge IT and automotive technologies.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Battle Motors and PositivEnergy Partner For Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Infrastructure For EV Trucks In North America, All Made In The USA

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Battle Motors, the owner and manufacturer of Crane Carrier trucks and a leader in the development of electric vehicle (EV) technology, has partnered with PositivEnergy to install charging stations at municipal accounts across North America. PositivEnergy will deliver charging stations to municipal accounts serviced...
Irvine, CAgrocerydive.com

Albertsons marks electric-powered delivery milestone

Albertsons has procured its first zero-emission, electric-powered Class 8 trucks for distribution, according to a press release. The two trucks, manufactured by Volvo Trucks North America, will make local deliveries in Southern California. The grocer made its first delivery with one of the new vehicles to an Albertsons store in...