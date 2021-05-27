Leafs vs Habs Game 5 Preview: Tavares’ next steps and the lineup

John Tavares hasn’t been able to help his teammates on the ice, but he’s doing his part to get them prepared from off of it. The captain has been sidelined with a concussion and knee injury that he suffered in Game 1 and although he’s wishing more than anything that he could be out there with the lads, he’s been sending some extra motivation the lads’ way before games. Tavares line-mate William Nylander (who’s been on fire throughout the series) revealed that JT has been sending texts to players before each game, reminding them what they need to do and the mindset they need to have.