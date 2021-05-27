Leafs vs Habs Game 5 Preview: Tavares’ next steps and the lineup
On Wednesday. the Toronto Maple Leafs had an off day from the ice after a successful back-to-back. The players and staff were available to the media after some off-ice meetings and treatment, along with the first sighting of John Tavares since his terrifying injury. JT has been in constant contact with his players since the injury, giving them words of encouragement, directions of focus, and praise following each win. He spent the day "reacclimating with the group."