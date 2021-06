Blake Snell gave up no earned runs in seven innings pitched in the Padres' win over the Mets on Friday. Snell struck out ten and walked one in the outing. Snell had his best performance as a Padre on Friday. Snell has struggled the most with his changeup this year, and he threw less of that pitch on Friday night. If Snell ditches the changeup and relies exclusively on his fastball/slider/curveball, there could be more performances like this to come this season. Snell's ERA still isn't pretty at 4.83. It's only early June, so Snell can still turn his year around, but dreams of a Cy Young caliber year in his debut season in San Diego are likely gone. Continue to treat him as a matchup dependent starter until he proves he can take this form beyond a single outing.