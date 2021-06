Jeremy and Matt are here to begin the journey to previewing the 2021 Mountain West college football season. The first team we are previewing is the Nevada Wolf Pack as chosen by our twitter followers. The Wolf Pack are expected to have a really good year with the majority of its team back and led by its offense of QB Carson Strong, WR Romeo Doubs, RB Toa Taua and a whole lot more. The defense showed improvement from 2019 to 2020 and if that can improve a little bit more then this team has the potential to be an elite college football team.