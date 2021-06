The Minnesota Wild may have wanted the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights, but just because they wanted it doesn’t mean it would be any easier to earn an appearance in the second round. While the Golden Knights possess superior talent, Minnesota had the edge in wins over Vegas this season. The Wild have a bit more scoring depth throughout that head coach Dean Evason isn’t afraid of rolling with. He’s also not afraid to put Cam Talbot up against the tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner. Beating the Golden Knights is possible; it’s just not likely against this year’s William M. Jennings Trophy winners.