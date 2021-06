McMahon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in the 6-5 loss to the Reds on Saturday. McMahon homered off Tyler Mahle in the first inning for his ninth of the season. It was his first long ball since April 27. The 26-year-old has three RBI and five runs in his last three games. He is slashing .265/.313/.503 in 163 plate appearances, and is leading the Rockies in home runs (9), RBI (26) and runs (27).