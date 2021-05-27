Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Thursday 5/27, 11:35 a.m. CT

Leading off today with a nice story about Matt Duffy:. When Matt Duffy saw Jed Hoyer’s number pop up on his phone on Nov. 28, he thought, “I can’t do this right now. I’ve got to let it go to voicemail.” Duffy was a free agent, in need of a job. Hoyer is the Cubs’ president of baseball operations. But at the time Hoyer called, Duffy was in Napa Valley on a wine-tasting tour, preparing to propose to his girlfriend, Rachael Crow.